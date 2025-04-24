Left Menu

Thousands Pay Homage to Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica

St. Peter’s Basilica reopened to accommodate thousands of mourners for Pope Francis. Nearly 50,000 attended, and the basilica remained open past its usual hours. The pope, an influential reformer, passed at 88. His funeral on Saturday will welcome global leaders and millions watching worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:30 IST
Thousands Pay Homage to Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica
Pope Francis

St. Peter's Basilica reopened its doors to vast numbers of mourners eager to bid farewell to Pope Francis after a short closure early Thursday morning. The basilica received nearly 50,000 visitors paying respects to the beloved pontiff, temporarily extending its operating hours from midnight to 5:30 a.m. before reopening at 7 a.m.

Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the age of 88 following a stroke, was laid out in an open coffin for public homage since Wednesday. Known as a transformative leader, his 12-year tenure was marked by conflicts with conservative factions and a focus on aiding the impoverished and disenfranchised.

Saturday's funeral ceremony is set to be attended by over 170 delegations, including world leaders, while millions worldwide are expected to watch on television. Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Muller noted a unanimous appreciation for Pope Francis's dedication to helping migrants and the underprivileged, a sentiment shared across the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025