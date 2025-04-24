Thousands Pay Homage to Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica

St. Peter's Basilica reopened its doors to vast numbers of mourners eager to bid farewell to Pope Francis after a short closure early Thursday morning. The basilica received nearly 50,000 visitors paying respects to the beloved pontiff, temporarily extending its operating hours from midnight to 5:30 a.m. before reopening at 7 a.m.

Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the age of 88 following a stroke, was laid out in an open coffin for public homage since Wednesday. Known as a transformative leader, his 12-year tenure was marked by conflicts with conservative factions and a focus on aiding the impoverished and disenfranchised.

Saturday's funeral ceremony is set to be attended by over 170 delegations, including world leaders, while millions worldwide are expected to watch on television. Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Muller noted a unanimous appreciation for Pope Francis's dedication to helping migrants and the underprivileged, a sentiment shared across the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)