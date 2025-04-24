Left Menu

China Marks Space Day with New Astronaut Crew to Tiangong Station

China launched a new crew to its Tiangong space station, replacing the previous team. The mission includes life science experiments and coincides with China's Space Day. Two Pakistani astronauts will receive training for a joint mission. This highlights China's growing role in space exploration amid international concerns.

Updated: 24-04-2025 15:00 IST
In a significant advancement for its space exploration program, China successfully launched three astronauts to its space station, Tiangong, on Thursday. This new crew is set to replace colleagues who have been manning the station for the past six months.

The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, carrying astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie, lifted off at 5:17 pm from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, marking a milestone as the 35th mission of China's manned space program. As part of their mission, the astronauts will conduct experiments involving zebrafish, planarians, and streptomyces to investigate regeneration processes in space, with potential insights into human health issues.

This mission launch coincided with China's 10th Space Day, celebrating past achievements like the launch of Dongfanghong-1. Notably, China announced plans to train two Pakistani astronauts for a joint future mission. China's growing independent space station program, distinct from the ISS due to geopolitical factors, continues to raise international interest with its technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

