China Marks Space Day with New Astronaut Crew to Tiangong Station

In a significant advancement for its space exploration program, China successfully launched three astronauts to its space station, Tiangong, on Thursday. This new crew is set to replace colleagues who have been manning the station for the past six months.

The Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, carrying astronauts Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie, lifted off at 5:17 pm from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, marking a milestone as the 35th mission of China's manned space program. As part of their mission, the astronauts will conduct experiments involving zebrafish, planarians, and streptomyces to investigate regeneration processes in space, with potential insights into human health issues.

This mission launch coincided with China's 10th Space Day, celebrating past achievements like the launch of Dongfanghong-1. Notably, China announced plans to train two Pakistani astronauts for a joint future mission. China's growing independent space station program, distinct from the ISS due to geopolitical factors, continues to raise international interest with its technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)