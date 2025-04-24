Kempegowda International Airport Achieves Landmark Level 5 Carbon Accreditation

Kempegowda International Airport has reached a significant environmental milestone by becoming the first airport in Asia to receive Level 5 Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) for its carbon reduction efforts. The award was given at the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly held in New Delhi.

Effective from May 5, 2024, this accolade honors the airport's remarkable 95.6 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, propelling it towards achieving net-zero status well ahead of its 2030 goal.

Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), emphasized the importance of this achievement, stating that it reflects the collective efforts in reducing the carbon footprint and advocates for safety, innovation, and community stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)