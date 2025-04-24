Severe Weather Alert: SAWS Warns of Heavy Storm Risk Across NE Provinces

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a stern warning of significant weather activity affecting several northeastern provinces, with potentially hazardous conditions expected to persist over the coming days. The alert highlights scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers across Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo, while eastern Limpopo is expected to experience more isolated activity.

This weather pattern is driven by a cut-off low pressure system, currently situated over the central interior of the country. These systems are notorious for producing intense weather, and this instance is no exception. According to SAWS, severe thunderstorms may develop in some areas, bringing with them the risk of localized flooding, hailstorms with small-sized hail, and excessive lightning, which can pose significant hazards to life and property.

“A cut-off low pressure system is situated over the central interior of the country, resulting in scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers,” SAWS stated in an official release. “Some of these thunderstorms have the potential to become severe.”

Impacted Areas and Risks

The provinces likely to bear the brunt of the system include:

Gauteng: Including Johannesburg and Pretoria, where heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity could affect commuting and localized infrastructure.

Mpumalanga: Especially central and western areas, which may experience flash flooding and difficult driving conditions.

Limpopo: Widespread activity in the western and southern regions, while the eastern districts can expect more isolated but still impactful storms.

The stormy conditions are expected to create disruptions to travel, electricity supply, and outdoor activities, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, while communities are advised to avoid crossing flooded roads or low-water bridges.

Drop in Temperatures Nationwide

In addition to the storm activity, a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures is forecast to sweep across much of the country starting Wednesday. The cooler weather is expected to linger through Thursday and Friday, with a gradual recovery in temperatures beginning over the weekend.

Monitoring and Public Advisory

SAWS has committed to closely monitoring the evolving weather system and will provide real-time updates and further warnings as needed. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official SAWS communication channels, including:

Twitter/X: @SAWeatherServic

Facebook: South African Weather Service

Other official SAWS-supported social media platforms

Authorities are urging communities to remain vigilant, especially in vulnerable areas, and to report any flooding or storm damage to local emergency services immediately.

As South Africa enters a period of volatile spring weather, the importance of preparedness and awareness cannot be overstated. Keep a close eye on weather alerts, secure outdoor items, and have emergency plans in place.