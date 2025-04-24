India’s Biotech Leap: Dr. Jitendra Singh Hails BRIC-inStem’s Key Innovations

In a visit that underscored India’s burgeoning biotech ambitions, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, toured the prestigious BRIC-inStem facility in Bengaluru. His comprehensive review focused on path-breaking advancements in gene therapy, translational science, and public health preparedness, highlighting the facility’s pivotal role in India’s scientific and strategic vision.

Among the most notable achievements reviewed was the first-in-human gene therapy trial for Haemophilia, developed in collaboration with the Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore. Calling the trial a “milestone in India’s scientific journey,” Dr. Singh praised the capability of Indian institutions to conduct advanced medical research once thought to be the preserve of the West.

A National Vision Rooted in Science

Dr. Singh emphasized that biotechnology today is not merely a research sector but an engine for nation-building. "This is not just about science—it’s about building the India of tomorrow," he declared, underlining the broader socio-economic impact of biotechnology in shaping healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

In alignment with this national vision, the Minister highlighted India’s meteoric rise in the biotechnology sector, which has seen a 16-fold growth over the past decade, reaching $165.7 billion in 2024. The country now aims to leap to $300 billion by 2030, backed by enabling policies such as the recently approved BIO-E3 Policy, focusing on boosting the Economy, Employment, and Environment through biotech innovation.

Policy-Driven Growth and Institutional Synergy

Dr. Singh credited much of this growth to key structural reforms like the establishment of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), which consolidated 14 autonomous institutes under a unified umbrella. This structural overhaul has fostered greater coherence in strategy and accelerated progress in areas such as regenerative medicine, agritech, and virology.

BRIC-inStem, which operates as the translational research arm of BRIC, was lauded for pioneering innovations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Products such as a germicidal anti-viral mask and ‘Kisan Kavach’, a neuroprotective gear for farmers, were cited as examples of how cutting-edge science is being applied to real-world problems.

Strategic Infrastructure for Public Health

The tour also showcased BRIC-inStem’s Biosafety Level III laboratory, a national asset under India’s One Health Mission. This high-security lab enables the study of zoonotic and high-risk pathogens—a capability that proved vital during the COVID-19 crisis and remains crucial in a post-pandemic world.

"The recent pandemic taught us we must always be prepared," Dr. Singh remarked. "Facilities like this will help India stay ahead of future public health threats."

Another key feature of the institute is the Centre for Research Application and Training in Embryology (CReATE), which focuses on developmental biology to tackle birth defects and infertility. With 3–4% of Indian babies born with congenital anomalies, the center aims to enhance maternal and neonatal health through advanced research and clinical application.

A Call for Collaborative Excellence

Dr. Singh used the occasion to urge greater collaboration between medical and scientific institutions, suggesting that BRIC-inStem explore MD-PhD programs and deepen its integration with clinical research networks across India. He advocated for strategic science communication to increase the visibility of ongoing projects—not for publicity, but to ensure their benefits are disseminated nationwide.

"What’s being done here should echo across the country," he said. "India needs to know the transformative work underway in these labs."

A Bio-Economy for the Future

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Jitendra Singh reflected on the future of India’s economy, which he asserted would be bio-driven. With institutions like BRIC-inStem as key enablers, he stressed that biotechnology now holds strategic importance on par with sectors like defense and infrastructure.

“As Mark Twain said, the economy is too serious a subject to be left to economists alone. Biotechnology is not just a science anymore—it is a pillar of our national strategy,” he affirmed.

Dr. Singh’s visit marks not just a commendation of BRIC-inStem’s accomplishments, but a clarion call for India to embrace its biotech destiny with unity, urgency, and unyielding ambition.