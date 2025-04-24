Istanbul's Urgent Struggle: Earthquakes, Politics, and Urban Transformation

In the wake of a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake, Istanbul's residents found themselves seeking refuge in mosques, schools, and temporary shelters. The tremor exposed the alarming vulnerability of approximately 1.5 million structures across the city.

Amidst ongoing protests over the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayor, political tensions have surged. The opposition criticizes the central government's inaction on much-needed urban transformations.

As the densely populated metropolis lies perilously close to a major fault line, government officials stress the urgent necessity of implementing infrastructure reforms to safeguard its citizens against future quakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)