Istanbul's Urgent Struggle: Earthquakes, Politics, and Urban Transformation
A recent 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Istanbul shook the city, highlighting the vulnerability of 1.5 million buildings and sparking debates on urban readiness. Protests against the mayor's arrest also continue amidst political tensions. Authorities emphasize the urgent need for infrastructure transformation to prepare for future seismic events.
In the wake of a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake, Istanbul's residents found themselves seeking refuge in mosques, schools, and temporary shelters. The tremor exposed the alarming vulnerability of approximately 1.5 million structures across the city.
Amidst ongoing protests over the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayor, political tensions have surged. The opposition criticizes the central government's inaction on much-needed urban transformations.
As the densely populated metropolis lies perilously close to a major fault line, government officials stress the urgent necessity of implementing infrastructure reforms to safeguard its citizens against future quakes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Waqf Amendment Sparks Political Tensions and Protests
Debate Erupts as Union Minister Visits Kashmir Amid Political Tensions
Political Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Anti-Dalit Mindset'
Political Tensions Ignite Over Waqf Act Amendments
Captain Canuck: A National Symbol Revived Amid Political Tensions