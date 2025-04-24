Left Menu

The Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Last Journey

Mourners worldwide gathered at St. Peter's Basilica to honor Pope Francis before his funeral. His papacy saw reforms amidst traditionalist opposition. Over 130 international delegations, including President Trump, are expected at the funeral. Security measures in Rome intensify as preparations continue for choosing the next pontiff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:24 IST
The Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Last Journey
Pope Francis

Mourners queued for hours on Thursday to honor Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica, ahead of his Saturday funeral. Crowds snaked through the Basilica, passing his open-topped coffin, watched over by the Swiss Guards.

Visitation began Wednesday and extended overnight. Many described the experience as spiritually affirming despite the exhaustion. The Vatican reported 61,000 attendees by early afternoon.

Security tightens across Rome as over 130 delegations and millions more on TV will witness the funeral. The conclave to select a new pontiff is set to commence by May 6, as the Church transitions leadership amidst mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025