The Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Last Journey

Mourners queued for hours on Thursday to honor Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica, ahead of his Saturday funeral. Crowds snaked through the Basilica, passing his open-topped coffin, watched over by the Swiss Guards.

Visitation began Wednesday and extended overnight. Many described the experience as spiritually affirming despite the exhaustion. The Vatican reported 61,000 attendees by early afternoon.

Security tightens across Rome as over 130 delegations and millions more on TV will witness the funeral. The conclave to select a new pontiff is set to commence by May 6, as the Church transitions leadership amidst mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)