The Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Last Journey
Mourners worldwide gathered at St. Peter's Basilica to honor Pope Francis before his funeral. His papacy saw reforms amidst traditionalist opposition. Over 130 international delegations, including President Trump, are expected at the funeral. Security measures in Rome intensify as preparations continue for choosing the next pontiff.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:24 IST
Mourners queued for hours on Thursday to honor Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica, ahead of his Saturday funeral. Crowds snaked through the Basilica, passing his open-topped coffin, watched over by the Swiss Guards.
Visitation began Wednesday and extended overnight. Many described the experience as spiritually affirming despite the exhaustion. The Vatican reported 61,000 attendees by early afternoon.
Security tightens across Rome as over 130 delegations and millions more on TV will witness the funeral. The conclave to select a new pontiff is set to commence by May 6, as the Church transitions leadership amidst mourning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
