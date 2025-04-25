Patel Engineering Secures Major Infrastructure Projects
Patel Engineering Ltd has secured two significant projects valued at Rs 2,036.89 crore in Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh. These include a dam construction and a 240 MW hydropower project. The projects highlight the company's strength in urban infrastructure and commitment to renewable energy goals.
Patel Engineering Ltd announced the acquisition of two substantial projects in Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh worth Rs 2,036.89 crore.
The urban infrastructure project involves dam construction with CIDCO, slated for completion in 42 months, while the Arunachal assignment is a 240 MW hydropower venture with NEEPCO, set for a 44-month timeline.
CEO Kavita Shirvaikar emphasized the company's expertise in the hydropower sector and its pivotal role in advancing India's renewable energy objectives and urban infrastructure development.
