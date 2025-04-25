Left Menu

Stranded in Sikkim: Tourists Rescued Amidst Landslide Chaos

Hundreds of tourists in Sikkim were stranded due to landslides but have been receiving assistance from authorities to reach safety. The Mangan district officials, with the help of local authorities, ensured their well-being and transportation. Meanwhile, all tourist permits for North Sikkim have been suspended due to weather conditions.

Hundreds of tourists stranded in Sikkim due to landslides started making their way back to safety on Friday, aided by local authorities, according to officials. The tourists, trapped in Chungthang in northern Sikkim, have been able to travel towards Mangan after a bridge restoration allowed road access.

Assistance from Mangan's District Magistrate Anant Jain and Superintendent of Police Sonam Detchu Bhutia facilitated the tourists' movement. Efforts continue to clear roads to popular destinations, like Lachen and Lachung, although heavy rain has compounded the landslide situation.

Sikkim's Governor Om Prakash Mathur assured that all tourists remain safe. However, the state has suspended tourist permits for North Sikkim following the adverse weather conditions, with all existing permits declared invalid.

