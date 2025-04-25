Amaravati: Rising from Stagnation to a Modern Metropolis

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, extending an invitation for the groundbreaking ceremony of the renewed Rs 65,000-crore Amaravati capital city project scheduled for May 2.

The brief meeting also addressed the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including two individuals from Andhra Pradesh, sources revealed.

Naidu, after his return to power in 2024, revived the Amaravati city project, which was stalled from 2019 to 2024. The Amaravati Master Plan, designed by Foster and Partners, envisions a world-class urban hub along the Krishna River, expected to create 1.5 million jobs and a GDP of USD 35 billion by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)