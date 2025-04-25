Amaravati: Rising from Stagnation to a Modern Metropolis
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister met with India's Prime Minister to discuss the Amaravati capital city project and invite him for the groundbreaking ceremony. They also discussed a recent terrorist attack in Kashmir impacting Andhra Pradesh residents. Amaravati aims to become a modern urban hub, inspired by cities like Amsterdam and Singapore.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, extending an invitation for the groundbreaking ceremony of the renewed Rs 65,000-crore Amaravati capital city project scheduled for May 2.
The brief meeting also addressed the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, including two individuals from Andhra Pradesh, sources revealed.
Naidu, after his return to power in 2024, revived the Amaravati city project, which was stalled from 2019 to 2024. The Amaravati Master Plan, designed by Foster and Partners, envisions a world-class urban hub along the Krishna River, expected to create 1.5 million jobs and a GDP of USD 35 billion by 2050.
