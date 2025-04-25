Scorching Heat Grips Punjab and Haryana
The intense heatwave in Punjab and Haryana saw Bathinda nearing 45°C, the highest in Punjab. Temperatures soared across both states, with Chandigarh recording 40.5°C. Hisar led Haryana with 43.1°C while other cities like Rohtak, Sirsa, and Ludhiana also witnessed alarming highs.
The intense heatwave currently sweeping through Punjab and Haryana has seen Bathinda nearing the unforgiving mark of 45 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest area in Punjab, according to the Meteorological Department's latest updates.
In the joint capital, Chandigarh, the mercury touched 40.5 degrees Celsius. Other places in Punjab such as Patiala and Ludhiana recorded highs of 42.1 and 41.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, indicating an ongoing weather trend towards extreme temperatures. Across Haryana, the searing heat showed no mercy as Hisar registered the highest at 43.1 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Rohtak at 43 degrees Celsius.
Sirsa and Bhiwani matched with identical highs of 42.8 degrees each, as Narnaul, Gurugram, Ambala, and Karnal also experienced sweltering days with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius. Residents are being advised to stay hydrated and indoors during peak hours.
