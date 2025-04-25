Left Menu

Turtle Hatchlings Make a Splash at Kihim Beach

Over 60 turtle eggs hatched at Kihim beach, marking a rare event as villagers and the forest department took measures to protect them. This occurrence is notable, as it is the first turtle nesting event on the beach in decades, with local and official efforts ensuring the hatchlings' safe return to the sea.

Turtle Hatchlings Make a Splash at Kihim Beach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A rare spectacle unfolded at Kihim beach in Alibaug as more than 60 out of 150 eggs, laid by a turtle, hatched on Friday, according to a forest department official.

The eggs had been laid on March 3, and concerted efforts by the local gram panchayat and villagers, who had set up temporary netting, ensured their safety until hatching.

A local resident in his 60s reported that this was the first instance of a turtle nesting on the beach in decades, making the hatchlings' release into the sea a significant environmental event.

