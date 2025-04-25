Left Menu

Ecuador Shaken: Earthquake Hits Infrastructure and Lives

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Ecuador's coast, affecting over 135 families and injuring 20 people. It caused significant infrastructure damage in Esmeraldas, and led to temporary shutdowns at the Esmeraldas refinery and SOTE pipeline. President Daniel Noboa pledged government support for recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:55 IST
Ecuador Shaken: Earthquake Hits Infrastructure and Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Ecuador's coastal regions on Friday, as confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake left 20 people injured and wreaked havoc on numerous buildings in Esmeraldas, prompting temporary oil infrastructure shutdowns.

Striking at a depth of 23 km (14.29 miles), Ecuadorean officials decided against a tsunami warning. According to a government report, the earthquake impacted about 135 families, damaging both public and private structures while causing power outages in affected areas.

President Daniel Noboa communicated via social media that the government is setting up shelters and providing aid, emphasizing a commitment to support those in need. State oil entity Petroecuador halted operations at the Esmeraldas refinery and SOTE pipeline as a precautionary response, though the production effects remain unspecified. A subsequent 4.1 magnitude tremor was also reported by Ecuador's Geophysical Institute in the Guayas region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025