Ecuador Shaken: Earthquake Hits Infrastructure and Lives

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Ecuador's coastal regions on Friday, as confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake left 20 people injured and wreaked havoc on numerous buildings in Esmeraldas, prompting temporary oil infrastructure shutdowns.

Striking at a depth of 23 km (14.29 miles), Ecuadorean officials decided against a tsunami warning. According to a government report, the earthquake impacted about 135 families, damaging both public and private structures while causing power outages in affected areas.

President Daniel Noboa communicated via social media that the government is setting up shelters and providing aid, emphasizing a commitment to support those in need. State oil entity Petroecuador halted operations at the Esmeraldas refinery and SOTE pipeline as a precautionary response, though the production effects remain unspecified. A subsequent 4.1 magnitude tremor was also reported by Ecuador's Geophysical Institute in the Guayas region.

(With inputs from agencies.)