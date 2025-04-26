Massive Blaze Contained at Kolkata Godown: Inflammable Materials Pose Threat

A significant fire broke out at a godown in the Dhapa area on the outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday, according to police reports.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. Fifteen fire tenders battled the flames, first noticed around 11:40 AM, and have since brought the blaze under control. Combustible materials inside the godown fueled the fire, causing it to spread to nearby areas cluttered with inflammable waste.

The root cause of the fire remains undetermined and will be investigated through a forensic examination. As a safety precaution, firefighters evacuated residents near the EM Bypass, within the jurisdiction of Pragati Maidan Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)