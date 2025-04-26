Left Menu

Massive Blaze Contained at Kolkata Godown: Inflammable Materials Pose Threat

A fire erupted at a godown in Kolkata's Dhapa area on Saturday. No injuries were reported. Fifteen fire tenders managed to control the blaze, which spread rapidly due to inflammable materials. The cause remains unknown, pending a forensic examination. Precautionary evacuations were conducted near EM Bypass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out at a godown in the Dhapa area on the outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday, according to police reports.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. Fifteen fire tenders battled the flames, first noticed around 11:40 AM, and have since brought the blaze under control. Combustible materials inside the godown fueled the fire, causing it to spread to nearby areas cluttered with inflammable waste.

The root cause of the fire remains undetermined and will be investigated through a forensic examination. As a safety precaution, firefighters evacuated residents near the EM Bypass, within the jurisdiction of Pragati Maidan Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

