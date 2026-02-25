Inferno Strikes Delhi Godown: Swift Response from Firefighters

A blaze erupted in a godown located in Delhi's Puth Khurd on Wednesday, as confirmed by a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.

The DFS was alerted to the fire at approximately 1 pm, promptly dispatching 10 fire tenders to the site.

Currently, firefighters are actively working to douse the flames, with ongoing endeavors to stabilize the situation. Additional information is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)