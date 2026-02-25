Left Menu

Inferno Strikes Delhi Godown: Swift Response from Firefighters

A fire incident occurred at a godown in Delhi's Puth Khurd area, prompting a rapid response from the Delhi Fire Services. Ten fire tenders were deployed to manage and extinguish the blaze. Efforts are ongoing to control the situation, with further updates pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:43 IST
A blaze erupted in a godown located in Delhi's Puth Khurd on Wednesday, as confirmed by a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official.

The DFS was alerted to the fire at approximately 1 pm, promptly dispatching 10 fire tenders to the site.

Currently, firefighters are actively working to douse the flames, with ongoing endeavors to stabilize the situation. Additional information is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

