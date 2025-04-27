Left Menu

Tragedy in Rohini: Fire Destroys Hundreds of Shanties

A devastating fire consumed over 800 shanties in Rohini, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuring five others. The Delhi Fire Service battled the blaze for three hours, facing challenges due to the area's location. Investigations are underway to determine the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:52 IST
Tragedy in Rohini: Fire Destroys Hundreds of Shanties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed over 800 shanties in Rohini on Sunday morning, resulting in the tragic deaths of two young children and leaving five others injured, a Delhi Fire Service official reported.

Firefighters were dispatched immediately after receiving a distress call and tirelessly worked for three hours to bring the blaze under control. Challenges arose due to the fire's proximity to a nearby apartment complex, complicating access for firefighting equipment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with preliminary reports suggesting that the blaze may have originated within the cluster due to the absence of organized electrical systems and the presence of LPG cylinders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025