Tragedy in Rohini: Fire Destroys Hundreds of Shanties
A devastating fire consumed over 800 shanties in Rohini, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuring five others. The Delhi Fire Service battled the blaze for three hours, facing challenges due to the area's location. Investigations are underway to determine the fire's cause.
A devastating fire engulfed over 800 shanties in Rohini on Sunday morning, resulting in the tragic deaths of two young children and leaving five others injured, a Delhi Fire Service official reported.
Firefighters were dispatched immediately after receiving a distress call and tirelessly worked for three hours to bring the blaze under control. Challenges arose due to the fire's proximity to a nearby apartment complex, complicating access for firefighting equipment.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with preliminary reports suggesting that the blaze may have originated within the cluster due to the absence of organized electrical systems and the presence of LPG cylinders.
