Amaravati Revitalization: Paving the Path to Progress

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meticulously examined preparations for the May 2 visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Rs 65,000-crore Amaravati project.

During a meeting at his Undavalli residence, Naidu and state officials discussed comprehensive arrangements for this pivotal event, described as a landmark moment in the state's development journey.

Naidu highlighted Amaravati's transition from past political obstructions to a thriving future, asserting its role as a catalyst for economic growth and development, reaffirming the project's global inspiration and ambitious objectives for a sustainable urban transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)