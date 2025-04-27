Tragedy in Rohini: Fire Claims Lives of Two Children, Leaves Hundreds Homeless

A catastrophic fire swept through a densely packed jhuggi cluster in Rohini, Delhi on Sunday morning, claiming the lives of two young children and leaving five others injured. More than 800 shanties were reduced to ashes as firefighters fought the blaze for three arduous hours.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call at approximately 11.55 am, leading to the rapid deployment of 17 fire engines to combat the ferocious flames. The fire, later upgraded to a medium category, necessitated a total of 26 fire tenders due to its extensive reach over the five-acre area.

Preliminary investigations point towards a possible internal ignition within the cluster, with loose wiring and LPG cylinders potentially exacerbating the situation. With hundreds now displaced, local leaders and authorities face growing pressure to provide relief and compensation for the affected families.

