Cheetah Nirva Welcomes Five Cubs at Kuno National Park

The ecosystem at Kuno National Park received a significant boost as cheetah Nirva gave birth to five cubs, as announced by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, on Sunday. This addition raises the park's cheetah population to 29.

Earlier this month, two cheetahs were relocated from Kuno to the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, signalling successful conservation efforts. This brings the total number of cheetahs in the country to 31. Yadav expressed pleasure over the growing population, deeming it a symbol of the Cheetah Project's success.

Launched with governmental support, the project saw eight Namibian and twelve South African cheetahs released into Kuno, marking a historic transcontinental translocation. Celebrations are ongoing for the birth of Nirva's cubs, seen as a testament to India's commitment to biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)