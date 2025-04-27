Left Menu

Cheetah Nirva Welcomes Five Cubs at Kuno National Park

Cheetah Nirva's birth of five cubs signifies a milestone for wildlife conservation at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The park now hosts 29 cheetahs, including cubs, following recent translocations. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commends efforts under PM Modi's guidance, highlighting the rich biodiversity of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:11 IST
Cheetah Nirva Welcomes Five Cubs at Kuno National Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ecosystem at Kuno National Park received a significant boost as cheetah Nirva gave birth to five cubs, as announced by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, on Sunday. This addition raises the park's cheetah population to 29.

Earlier this month, two cheetahs were relocated from Kuno to the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, signalling successful conservation efforts. This brings the total number of cheetahs in the country to 31. Yadav expressed pleasure over the growing population, deeming it a symbol of the Cheetah Project's success.

Launched with governmental support, the project saw eight Namibian and twelve South African cheetahs released into Kuno, marking a historic transcontinental translocation. Celebrations are ongoing for the birth of Nirva's cubs, seen as a testament to India's commitment to biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025