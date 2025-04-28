Brick&Bolt Unveils Game-Changing Construction Cost Calculator
Brick&Bolt, a prominent tech-enabled construction company, has launched a Construction Cost Calculator to enhance transparency and predictability in home construction costs. This tool offers plot owners instant cost estimates, tailored to specific needs, and promotes informed decision-making, thereby transforming the construction experience.
In a significant move aimed at revolutionizing the construction industry, Brick&Bolt, based in Bengaluru, has introduced its Construction Cost Calculator. This innovation offers plot owners across India an instant and transparent estimate of their home construction costs.
The tool, shared freely in major cities, provides a detailed breakdown of construction expenses per square foot, accommodating customization to align with homeowner visions. It includes precise cost estimates for villas, apartments, and more, thereby supporting informed decisions in the construction journey.
Cofounder and CEO, Jayesh Rajpurohit, highlighted the company's commitment to employing tech solutions that enhance customer experiences and streamline processes. The construction calculator considers factors like location, design, and material, ensuring homeowners can build their dream homes with confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
