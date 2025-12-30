Delhi's Traffic Measures for New Year's Eve Festivities

Delhi Police have announced stringent traffic restrictions in Connaught Place as a large number of people is expected to gather for New Year's Eve celebrations. Starting at 7 pm on December 31, all vehicles will be barred from entering the area unless specifically authorized.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has stated that the exit gates of Rajiv Chowk metro station will be closed after 9 pm to effectively manage the anticipated heavy crowds. Simultaneously, special arrangements are being deployed for managing pedestrian and vehicular movement within Connaught Place and its vicinities.

Additional traffic controls will be enforced around popular areas like India Gate and major malls in Saket, with specific routes advised for motorist diversions. The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to prioritize public transport, follow traffic advisories, and avoid the affected areas to ease congestion.

