Outrage in South Goa Over Leopard's Death Amid Allegations of Forest Department's Lapse

In South Goa, a leopard recently died at Bondla Zoo while being treated, after being trapped in a nearby village. State Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane has demanded the suspension of Deputy Conservator of Forest Navin Kumar, accusing him of failing in his duties which led to the leopard's demise.

A leopard trapped in South Goa suffered a tragic death in the early hours of Tuesday at Bondla Zoo, where it had been transported for emergency care, according to state forest minister Vishwajit Rane.

In a fervent appeal for accountability, Rane has called for the suspension of Deputy Conservator of Forest Navin Kumar, whom he blames for negligence contributing to the leopard's untimely demise.

The leopard had been captured by the forest department on Monday in Villian village, near the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary. Minister Rane emphasized the state's commitment to wildlife protection and urged for the implementation of speed limits on roads crossing sanctuaries to prevent further animal casualties.

