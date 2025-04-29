The Heartbreaking Toll of Plastics: Phthalates and Global Health Risks

A recent study has drawn alarming connections between phthalates, chemicals commonly used in household plastics, and a significant number of global deaths due to heart disease in 2018. The research found that over 3.5 lakh fatalities, particularly affecting those aged 55-64, could be attributed to this pervasive substance.

Notably, India accounted for the highest number of deaths, followed by China and Indonesia. With South Asia and other regions bearing the brunt of these health impacts, the study underscores the widespread risk posed by phthalates. Researchers at New York University led the analysis, using health and environmental data from 200 countries to examine exposure levels.

The findings highlight the urgent need for global regulatory action, including in countries with rapidly expanding plastics industries like India. The results are aligned with ongoing discussions around a Global Plastics Treaty, emphasizing the necessity of minimizing exposure to these harmful chemicals to protect public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)