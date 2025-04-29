Historic Axiom-4 Mission Takes Diverse Crew to New Galactic Heights

The Axiom-4 mission, spearheaded by Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, is poised to expand the realm of international space exploration. Scheduled for launch from Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the mission represents a significant milestone in India's space research endeavors.

The Axiom-4 crew, traveling aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, includes members from Poland and Hungary, underscoring the mission's historic nature as each country embarks on its first mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Moreover, the mission marks a notable moment as it is only the second government-sponsored human spaceflight from these nations in over four decades.

With a focus on microgravity research, Shukla and his team aim to advance scientific knowledge through several experiments, including those related to India-specific food crops. One experiment will examine the sprouting of methi and moong seeds in space, potentially uncovering new applications of their medicinal properties. The insights gained could prove instrumental as India sets its sights on building a space station by 2035 and a lunar mission by 2047.

