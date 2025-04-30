Left Menu

Tragedy at Simchalam Temple: Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives

A tragic wall collapse occurred at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simchalam, Andhra Pradesh, resulting in seven fatalities and several injuries. The incident was triggered by heavy rains loosening the soil. Rescue operations are ongoing, with NDRF and state authorities involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-04-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 06:44 IST
Tragedy at Simchalam Temple: Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rain-soaked wall at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simchalam collapsed early Wednesday, causing the death of seven individuals and injuring others, according to officials.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha reported that preliminary investigations suggest the wall's collapse resulted from soil loosened by heavy rainfall.

Rescue efforts are in progress with the National Disaster Response Force and state teams at the scene. The injured victims have been hospitalized for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025