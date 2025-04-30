Tragedy at Simchalam Temple: Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives

A rain-soaked wall at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simchalam collapsed early Wednesday, causing the death of seven individuals and injuring others, according to officials.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha reported that preliminary investigations suggest the wall's collapse resulted from soil loosened by heavy rainfall.

Rescue efforts are in progress with the National Disaster Response Force and state teams at the scene. The injured victims have been hospitalized for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)