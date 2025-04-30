Left Menu

Reviving the Ganga: Red-Crowned Roofed Turtle Makes a Comeback

The critically endangered Red-Crowned Roofed Turtle has been reintroduced into the Ganga river as part of India's efforts to clean the river and boost biodiversity. Twenty turtles were released at the Haiderpur Wetland, highlighting a significant environmental milestone under the Namami Gange Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark move for environmental conservation, the critically endangered Red-Crowned Roofed Turtle has found a new home in the Ganga river, following a reintroduction effort by the Indian government. The initiative is part of a larger project aimed at cleaning the river and enhancing its biodiversity.

On Wednesday, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil announced on social media that 20 Red-Crowned Roofed Turtles had been released in Uttar Pradesh's Haiderpur Wetland, a UNESCO Ramsar site near the Bijnor Ganga Barrage. This marks a pivotal step in restoring the river's ecological balance.

The initiative is celebrated as a testament to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership through the Namami Gange Mission. The turtles, each fitted with tracking devices, will be monitored to assess their adaptation to the ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

