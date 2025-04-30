Inferno at Kolkata's Burrabazar: Tragedy and Chaos Unfold

A raging fire transformed a six-storey low-budget hotel in Kolkata's busy Burrabazar area into a site of chaos and death on Tuesday evening, resulting in the tragic loss of 14 lives.

By dawn, the atmosphere remained heavy with soot and sorrow in Mechhuapatti, as forensic teams began examining the site while the charred remnants of belongings lay strewn in the sealed-off corridors.

The fire, which began on the second floor around 8 p.m., engulfed the building's stairwells and hallways in smoke, turning the structure into a 'gas chamber' and trapping many guests inside as rescue operations faced critical delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)