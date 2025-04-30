Fire Erupts in Gandhi Nagar Market Shop
A fire broke out in a shop at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon. The Delhi Fire Service responded promptly after receiving the call at 2:05 PM and dispatched two fire tenders. The situation is being monitored closely, with no reported injuries as of now.
A fire erupted at a shop in Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Service.
"We received an emergency call regarding the incident at 2:05 PM and immediately dispatched two fire tenders. Additionally, the police have been notified," the official confirmed.
Contingency measures include the deployment of more fire tenders if necessary. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries so far, the official added.
