Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Gandhi Nagar Market Shop

A fire broke out in a shop at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon. The Delhi Fire Service responded promptly after receiving the call at 2:05 PM and dispatched two fire tenders. The situation is being monitored closely, with no reported injuries as of now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:25 IST
Fire Erupts in Gandhi Nagar Market Shop
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a shop in Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Service.

"We received an emergency call regarding the incident at 2:05 PM and immediately dispatched two fire tenders. Additionally, the police have been notified," the official confirmed.

Contingency measures include the deployment of more fire tenders if necessary. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries so far, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025