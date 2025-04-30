Delhi to Experience Stormy Relief: Rain and Thunderstorms Ahead

The residents of Delhi can anticipate a much-needed respite from the summer heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rain, cloudy skies, and thunderstorms over the next three days.

On Wednesday, the sky turned cloudy in the evening, with the maximum temperature recorded at 38.1 degrees Celsius, slightly below the season's average. The minimum temperature stood at 28.8 degrees Celsius.

The weekly IMD forecast indicates thunderstorms, potentially leading to a further dip in temperatures. Meanwhile, strong winds and dust storms are likely, with temperatures expected to hover around 37°C during the day and 26°C at night.

