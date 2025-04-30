Delhi to Experience Stormy Relief: Rain and Thunderstorms Ahead
Delhi residents can expect cooler weather with rain and thunderstorms forecast for the next three days. The India Meteorological Department reports slightly lower temperatures and increased humidity levels. Thunderstorms and strong winds will prevail, potentially lowering temperatures further after a recent high of 38.1°C.
The residents of Delhi can anticipate a much-needed respite from the summer heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rain, cloudy skies, and thunderstorms over the next three days.
On Wednesday, the sky turned cloudy in the evening, with the maximum temperature recorded at 38.1 degrees Celsius, slightly below the season's average. The minimum temperature stood at 28.8 degrees Celsius.
The weekly IMD forecast indicates thunderstorms, potentially leading to a further dip in temperatures. Meanwhile, strong winds and dust storms are likely, with temperatures expected to hover around 37°C during the day and 26°C at night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
