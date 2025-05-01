Left Menu

Inferno at Dilli Haat: Investigating the Blaze

A significant fire erupted at Dilli Haat in Delhi, destroying 30 shops. The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation, employing CCTV footage to ascertain the cause. Despite the scale of destruction, no casualties were reported. Fire response time is under scrutiny.

Updated: 01-05-2025 10:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

An intense blaze tore through the shops of Dilli Haat in Delhi's INA area, leaving at least 30 businesses completely gutted. Authorities have confirmed the launch of an investigation to uncover the fire's origins.

Police teams are meticulously analyzing CCTV footage from different vantage points within the market. This careful scrutiny aims to provide clarity on Wednesday night's destructive incident, according to a senior police official. Miraculously, there were no injuries or fatalities.

The senior officer emphasized efforts are underway to evaluate the promptness of the fire response teams. Thirteen fire tenders were necessary to battle the flames, reducing losses estimated in the crores. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra was present on-site, assessing the extent of the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

