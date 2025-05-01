Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Farmer Couple's Life in Uttar Pradesh
A farmer couple, Ramcharan and Chandravati, died after being struck by lightning in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh. Officials confirmed the incident and promised financial assistance to the family. Eyewitnesses saw smoke rising from the area. Authorities sent the bodies for autopsy.
In a tragic incident, a farmer couple was killed by lightning in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district on Thursday, local officials reported.
The victims, identified as Ramcharan, 55, and his wife Chandravati, 52, were working in their fields when they were struck following a sudden thunderstorm.
Eyewitnesses at the scene described smoke billowing from the site of the deadly lightning strike. In response, a Walterganj police team arrived promptly to send the bodies for autopsy. Additional District Magistrate Pratipal Singh Chauhan confirmed the event and assured that financial aid would be provided to the bereaved family.
