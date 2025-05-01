Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Farmer Couple's Life in Uttar Pradesh

A farmer couple, Ramcharan and Chandravati, died after being struck by lightning in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh. Officials confirmed the incident and promised financial assistance to the family. Eyewitnesses saw smoke rising from the area. Authorities sent the bodies for autopsy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:18 IST
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Farmer Couple's Life in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a farmer couple was killed by lightning in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district on Thursday, local officials reported.

The victims, identified as Ramcharan, 55, and his wife Chandravati, 52, were working in their fields when they were struck following a sudden thunderstorm.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described smoke billowing from the site of the deadly lightning strike. In response, a Walterganj police team arrived promptly to send the bodies for autopsy. Additional District Magistrate Pratipal Singh Chauhan confirmed the event and assured that financial aid would be provided to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025