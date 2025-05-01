Inferno Over Jerusalem: Global Efforts Unite to Battle Israeli Wildfire
A major wildfire erupted in the hills outside Jerusalem, prompting multiple countries to send firefighting aircraft to support Israel's efforts. The blaze, fueled by hot and dry weather, disrupted Independence Day celebrations and has scorched approximately 20 square kilometers. Though severe, no homes have been reported damaged.
In an international effort, several countries dispatched firefighting aircraft to Israel, combating a ferocious wildfire in the hills near Jerusalem. The fire, which erupted on Wednesday, led to significant evacuations and the cancellation of Independence Day celebrations, as security forces redirected their attention.
The fire has consumed about 20 square kilometers but, thankfully, avoided damaging homes due to the tireless efforts of the firefighters. Israeli authorities advised the public to stay clear of natural areas and exercise caution during barbecues, a customary celebration activity for the holiday.
While the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway reopened on Thursday, authorities grappled with smoke and persisting hot, dry conditions. Global allies, including Italy, Croatia, and Spain, contributed firefighting resources, underlining the cooperative international response to the largest fire Israel has faced in a decade.
