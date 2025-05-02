Delhi Battles Torrential Rains: CM Gupta Leads Restoration Efforts

Delhi faced significant waterlogging issues after heavy rainfall swept through the city, prompting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to visit Majnu Ka Tila and direct immediate repairs of potholes and sewers.

Gupta emphasized the urgency of addressing clogged drains and damaged roads to mitigate waterlogging during the monsoon season. She reiterated the importance of identifying vulnerable spots quickly.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and other officials inspected critical areas. The torrential rains affected air traffic, leading to flight delays and diversions as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)