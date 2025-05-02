Left Menu

Delhi Battles Torrential Rains: CM Gupta Leads Restoration Efforts

Delhi faces severe waterlogging following heavy rain. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiates immediate infrastructure repair, targeting potholes, sewers, and drainage systems. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh inspects critical areas like Minto Bridge. Unseasonal weather disrupts traffic and flight operations, highlighting the city's vulnerability to rain-induced chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi faced significant waterlogging issues after heavy rainfall swept through the city, prompting Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to visit Majnu Ka Tila and direct immediate repairs of potholes and sewers.

Gupta emphasized the urgency of addressing clogged drains and damaged roads to mitigate waterlogging during the monsoon season. She reiterated the importance of identifying vulnerable spots quickly.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and other officials inspected critical areas. The torrential rains affected air traffic, leading to flight delays and diversions as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

