Delhi Deluge: Tragedy, Turmoil, and a Test of Preparedness

A devastating storm swept across Delhi on Friday, leaving destruction in its wake. Early morning downpours and fierce winds toppled a house, claiming the lives of a woman and her three children. The calamity also grounded over 200 flights and highlighted inadequacies in the city's drainage systems.

According to the India Meteorological Department, this deluge was one of the heaviest May rainfalls since 1901. Uprooted trees and waterlogged roads have been reported throughout the city, affecting daily commutes and damaging property. Authorities are now facing scrutiny regarding their monsoon preparations.

The government announced a Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia payment for the victims' families, while political blame games have begun. The tragedy has sparked debates on infrastructure resilience, with leaders calling for urgent measures to prevent future crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)