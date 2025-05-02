Catching Glimpses: The Dance of the Eta Aquarids in the Night Sky

Halley's comet, known for its 75-year orbit around Earth, leaves behind a trail that results in two significant meteor showers annually. One of them, the Eta Aquarids, lights up the sky each May.

According to Shauna Edson from the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, when the Eta Aquarids become visible, it's because Earth is crossing paths with this legendary comet's debris. NASA's Bill Cooke describes them as "pretty fast meteors."

Ideal viewing conditions could allow spectators to observe 10 to 15 meteors per hour. However, the almost two-thirds full moon may reduce visibility during the peak viewing hours of the early morning. The meteor shower will continue to be visible until May 28, with its bright streaks best seen in pre-dawn hours when the moon is low.

