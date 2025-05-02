Fire Erupts in Marol Industrial Estate

A fire erupted at Jaferbhoy industrial estate in the Marol area of Andheri East on Friday night, according to a civic official. The incident, which took place around 10 p.m., did not result in any injuries, as confirmed by the official.

The blaze was contained to an industrial unit located on the second floor of a three-story building on Makvana Road. Prompting a swift emergency response, eight fire engines and additional fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene, where firefighting efforts were ongoing.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, leaving officials to continue their investigation into the incident.

