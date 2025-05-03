A Bite at Progress: Developing a Universal Antivenom

Scientists have achieved a groundbreaking feat in antivenom research by developing what could become a universal antivenom. This innovation stems from the antibodies found in Timothy Friede, an individual with a unique resistance to snake venom due to self-immunization over nearly two decades.

Timothy Friede's journey to creating antibodies capable of countering the toxins from various snake species involved exposure to hundreds of snake bites and venom injections. This extraordinary contribution could pave the way for broader, more effective treatment options for snakebites worldwide.

Reported findings indicate initial success in protecting mice from the venom of several deadly snakes, and researchers are optimistic about future clinical trials. However, despite this progress, further research is vital before the antivenom can be considered for human use.

(With inputs from agencies.)