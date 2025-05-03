Left Menu

Daring Leopard Rescue at Maruti Suzuki Campus

A leopard was rescued near the Maruti Suzuki's Research and Development campus in Rohtak. The animal was detected via CCTV cameras after it strayed in the area. Authorities speculate the leopard scaled the wall from a nearby tree, possibly in search of food. It has been safely rescued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard stranded near Maruti Suzuki's Research and Development campus in Rohtak was successfully rescued on Saturday by a specialized team from the forest and wildlife department, according to officials.

The large cat had wandered into the area late Thursday, and was first noticed near the campus wall through CCTV surveillance.

Authorities believe the leopard scaled the wall using an adjacent tree, possibly on a food quest. Precautions were immediately undertaken by the campus and nearby establishments to ensure human and animal safety. The leopard was eventually secured with assistance from police, marking a successful intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

