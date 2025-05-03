Left Menu

Tremors in Sulawesi: A Close Call without a Tsunami Threat

A significant earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Indonesia's Sulawesi, with no tsunami risks. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre pegged it slightly lower at 5.9. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, providing a relief to the residents affected by this seismic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:44 IST
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 rattled the Sulawesi region of Indonesia on Saturday, as reported by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency on social media platform X. The agency confirmed that there was no tsunami threat following the quake.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) offered a slightly different reading of the earthquake, estimating it at a magnitude of 5.9 with a depth of 109 kilometers, or about 68 miles.

Reassuringly, there were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties in the area, indicating that the impact was less severe than initially feared.

