Devastating Lightning Strike Kills 38 Goats in Madhya Pradesh
A lightning strike in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district has resulted in the death of 38 goats. The incident took place in Dungasara village, with no reported human casualties. Local claims suggest the death toll may exceed 50. The unfortunate event occurred amidst sudden weather changes.
A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district when a lightning strike claimed the lives of 38 goats. Police reported that the event occurred on Saturday afternoon in Dungasara village, located within Naisarai police station's jurisdiction.
Punit Dixit, in-charge of Naisarai police station, described how the weather took a sudden turn with thunder and lightning that afternoon. At approximately 2 pm, a lightning bolt struck, instantly killing the group of goats sheltering under a tree.
Fortunately, there were no human casualties reported at the scene. Despite the official report of 38 goats dead, locals have suggested that more than 50 goats may have fallen victim to the lightning strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
