Devastating Lightning Strike Kills 38 Goats in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district when a lightning strike claimed the lives of 38 goats. Police reported that the event occurred on Saturday afternoon in Dungasara village, located within Naisarai police station's jurisdiction.

Punit Dixit, in-charge of Naisarai police station, described how the weather took a sudden turn with thunder and lightning that afternoon. At approximately 2 pm, a lightning bolt struck, instantly killing the group of goats sheltering under a tree.

Fortunately, there were no human casualties reported at the scene. Despite the official report of 38 goats dead, locals have suggested that more than 50 goats may have fallen victim to the lightning strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)