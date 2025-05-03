Left Menu

Next-Gen Transit Revolution: RRTS Corridors Unite Urban and Regional Networks

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister announced that detailed project reports for the Delhi to Karnal and Delhi to Shahjahanpur RRTS corridors are complete, and these networks will operate within two-three years. The projects integrate with the Delhi Metro for seamless urban and regional travel, emphasizing public transport's vital urban role.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Saturday that detailed project reports for two proposed RRTS corridors—Delhi to Haryana's Karnal and Delhi to Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur—are finalized, with operations expected within the next two to three years.

During Delhi Metro's 31st foundation day, Khattar highlighted the evolving role of Metro systems as crucial urban lifelines. He emphasized that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will enable passengers to reach Meerut from Delhi in just 40 minutes via the Namo Bharat train.

Khattar noted that the Sarai Kale Khan-Karnal and Sarai Kale Khan-Shahjahanpur corridor reports are ready, with new routes anticipated to enhance connectivity. Integration with Delhi Metro ensures seamless travel, while additional RRTS corridors undergo planning. The minister stressed public transport's essential role in cities, proposing cargo additions to Metro trains to aid local businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

