Left Menu

Leopard Terror in Palghar: Two Injured in Separate Attacks

Two individuals in Maharashtra's Palghar district suffered serious injuries following separate leopard attacks. Gulab Madhukar Vartha was attacked in a chikoo orchard, while Rajya Kakadya Chimda was assaulted in a nearby chilli field. Both victims received medical attention, and forest officials have set traps for the leopard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:48 IST
Leopard Terror in Palghar: Two Injured in Separate Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling sequence of events in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a man and a woman were left seriously injured following distinct leopard attacks on Saturday. The initial incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. in Karanjgaon, where Gulab Madhukar Vartha was assaulted as she worked in a chikoo orchard. Her cries for help prompted villagers to rush to her aid, causing the leopard to retreat.

Just thirty minutes later, Rajya Kakadya Chimda fell victim to another leopard attack while tending to a chilli field in nearby Dhamangaon. The leopard fled soon after, leaving Chimda injured. Both individuals are currently receiving treatment at Talasari Sub District Hospital, according to local forest officials.

The authorities have heightened surveillance and set traps in an effort to capture the wayward feline, which is suspected to have ventured into residential areas in search of food.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025