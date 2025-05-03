Leopard Terror in Palghar: Two Injured in Separate Attacks

In a startling sequence of events in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a man and a woman were left seriously injured following distinct leopard attacks on Saturday. The initial incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. in Karanjgaon, where Gulab Madhukar Vartha was assaulted as she worked in a chikoo orchard. Her cries for help prompted villagers to rush to her aid, causing the leopard to retreat.

Just thirty minutes later, Rajya Kakadya Chimda fell victim to another leopard attack while tending to a chilli field in nearby Dhamangaon. The leopard fled soon after, leaving Chimda injured. Both individuals are currently receiving treatment at Talasari Sub District Hospital, according to local forest officials.

The authorities have heightened surveillance and set traps in an effort to capture the wayward feline, which is suspected to have ventured into residential areas in search of food.

