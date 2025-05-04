Namami Gange Success: A River Rejuvenation Marvel

The Namami Gange programme has successfully improved the Ganga's water quality, with most of its stretch now meeting the bathing water standards. An official report indicates no cases of fish mortality since 2017, marking a significant achievement, although two areas in Uttar Pradesh remain exceptions.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change highlighted issues in India's Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) in a report to a parliamentary committee. The nationwide EPR obligations for battery and plastic waste disposal significantly outstrip the targets achieved, pointing to a gap in effective waste management.

The ministry's report also noted that in contrast, e-waste management showed better results, with targets nearly being met. The Namami Gange programme, apart from enhancing river quality, has contributed to groundwater savings, energy conservation, and a reduction in carbon footprint.

