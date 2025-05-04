Namami Gange Success: A River Rejuvenation Marvel
The Namami Gange programme has improved the Ganga's water quality, meeting bathing standards in most areas except two in Uttar Pradesh. It has saved groundwater and energy, with no fish mortality reported since 2017. Conversely, considerable gaps exist in India's Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) for waste management.
- Country:
- India
The Namami Gange programme has successfully improved the Ganga's water quality, with most of its stretch now meeting the bathing water standards. An official report indicates no cases of fish mortality since 2017, marking a significant achievement, although two areas in Uttar Pradesh remain exceptions.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change highlighted issues in India's Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) in a report to a parliamentary committee. The nationwide EPR obligations for battery and plastic waste disposal significantly outstrip the targets achieved, pointing to a gap in effective waste management.
The ministry's report also noted that in contrast, e-waste management showed better results, with targets nearly being met. The Namami Gange programme, apart from enhancing river quality, has contributed to groundwater savings, energy conservation, and a reduction in carbon footprint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Human Rights Lawyer Lu Siwei Jailed Amid Transnational Repression Concerns
Amit Shah's Wellness Blueprint: From Medicine Cabinet to Milestone Achievements
Reimagining Bollywood: Vikram Bhatt's Blueprint for Success
Ajit Pawar's Vision: Unwavering Ideology with a Drive for Representation
Temporary Reprieve: Supreme Court Halts Venezuelan Deportations