Namami Gange Success: A River Rejuvenation Marvel

The Namami Gange programme has improved the Ganga's water quality, meeting bathing standards in most areas except two in Uttar Pradesh. It has saved groundwater and energy, with no fish mortality reported since 2017. Conversely, considerable gaps exist in India's Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) for waste management.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:25 IST
Namami Gange Success: A River Rejuvenation Marvel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Namami Gange programme has successfully improved the Ganga's water quality, with most of its stretch now meeting the bathing water standards. An official report indicates no cases of fish mortality since 2017, marking a significant achievement, although two areas in Uttar Pradesh remain exceptions.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change highlighted issues in India's Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) in a report to a parliamentary committee. The nationwide EPR obligations for battery and plastic waste disposal significantly outstrip the targets achieved, pointing to a gap in effective waste management.

The ministry's report also noted that in contrast, e-waste management showed better results, with targets nearly being met. The Namami Gange programme, apart from enhancing river quality, has contributed to groundwater savings, energy conservation, and a reduction in carbon footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

