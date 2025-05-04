Left Menu

Germany's Migration Shift: A New Approach to Border Control

Germany anticipates the lowest number of asylum seekers in over a decade as outgoing Interior Minister Nancy Faeser attributes this to reduced irregular migration. Incoming Minister Alexander Dobrindt plans to increase border security, reflecting the new government's stricter migration policies to counter far-right influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is witnessing a significant shift in its migration landscape as the number of asylum seekers is predicted to reach its lowest in over ten years. Outgoing Interior Minister Nancy Faeser cited successful efforts to curtail irregular migration as a key factor.

In 2024, asylum applications numbered just under 251,000, a notable decrease from approximately 352,000 the previous year. Faeser's successor, Alexander Dobrindt of the CSU, has pledged to enhance border controls and increase immediate rejections at the border.

Dobrindt's measures include deploying thousands of additional officials to bolster federal police efforts at the borders and intensifying aerial surveillance of border regions. This strategic shift aims to weaken far-right influences by addressing public concerns over border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

