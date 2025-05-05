Left Menu

New Airport in Sikkim: A Boost for Tourism Industry

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale announced plans for a new airport in Sikkim, aiming to enhance the state's tourism sector. The state currently faces challenges with Pakyong airport. Athawale, on a visit to the state, praised Sikkim's developments and highlighted Northeast India's progress under PM Modi's leadership.

Gangtok | Updated: 05-05-2025 08:38 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale revealed that Sikkim might soon see the construction of a new airport to boost tourism in the region.

Speaking at a press conference, Athawale underscored the Centre's commitment to Sikkim's development, commending Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's efforts in the tourism sector.

During his two-day visit, Athawale also emphasized the Northeast's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, while addressing the demand for a reliable international airport in Sikkim.

