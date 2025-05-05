New Airport in Sikkim: A Boost for Tourism Industry

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale revealed that Sikkim might soon see the construction of a new airport to boost tourism in the region.

Speaking at a press conference, Athawale underscored the Centre's commitment to Sikkim's development, commending Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's efforts in the tourism sector.

During his two-day visit, Athawale also emphasized the Northeast's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, while addressing the demand for a reliable international airport in Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)