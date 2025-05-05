Oberoi Realty's Remarkable Rs 970 Crore Sales Boost Luxury Housing

Oberoi Realty has achieved a significant milestone by selling luxury apartments valued at Rs 970 crore in Goregaon, Mumbai, underscoring a robust demand for upscale housing. The transactions are part of the company's ongoing integrated township project known as Oberoi Garden City.

The successful sales are linked to the launch of 'Elysian Tower D' within the township on April 30. According to a regulatory filing on Sunday, the company has registered a gross booking value of approximately Rs 970 crore for an area encompassing 2.1 lakh square feet of RERA carpet area and a saleable space measuring 3.25 lakh square feet.

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty, attributed the successful sales to the strong brand presence of Oberoi Realty and the company's long-term vision of creating luxury urban developments. The real estate developer continues to be a leader in India's real estate market.

(With inputs from agencies.)