Cautious Calm: Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady Amid Global Central Bank Meetings

Euro zone government bonds remained stable on Monday as markets anticipate major central bank meetings, including the Federal Reserve. Germany's 10-year yield saw minimal change, highlighting cautious trade dynamics. The global focus is on central bank policies, with the Bank of England and others also convening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Euro zone government bonds exhibited stability on Monday as traders exercised caution at the beginning of a week marked by significant central bank meetings across the globe, including the Federal Reserve.

Germany's 10-year yield remained almost unchanged at 2.52%, a reflection of careful market sentiment. Last week, the euro zone benchmark yield heightened by around 5 basis points, a notably milder increase compared to the fluctuations observed in March and April.

Attention remains on the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, with no policy changes expected. Concurrently, the Bank of England, Riksbank, and Norges Bank are scheduled for discussions, with Italy's 10-year yield holding steady at 3.63%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

