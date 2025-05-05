Cautious Calm: Euro Zone Bonds Hold Steady Amid Global Central Bank Meetings

Euro zone government bonds exhibited stability on Monday as traders exercised caution at the beginning of a week marked by significant central bank meetings across the globe, including the Federal Reserve.

Germany's 10-year yield remained almost unchanged at 2.52%, a reflection of careful market sentiment. Last week, the euro zone benchmark yield heightened by around 5 basis points, a notably milder increase compared to the fluctuations observed in March and April.

Attention remains on the Federal Reserve's Wednesday meeting, with no policy changes expected. Concurrently, the Bank of England, Riksbank, and Norges Bank are scheduled for discussions, with Italy's 10-year yield holding steady at 3.63%.

