Taiwan Rattled by 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred off Taiwan's east coast, shaking buildings in Taipei. No damage was immediately reported. Taiwan frequently experiences earthquakes, being located near two tectonic plates. Historical quakes, like the 1999 event, caused significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Monday, according to the island's weather administration. While no immediate damage was reported, the quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei.

Situated approximately 30 kilometers offshore with a depth of 6.6 kilometers, the quake underscored the island's vulnerability to seismic activity. Taiwan is located near the junction of two tectonic plates, making it prone to such natural phenomena.

Past earthquakes have had devastating impacts on Taiwan. In 2016, a quake in the south claimed over 100 lives, while a 7.3 magnitude earthquake in 1999 killed more than 2,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

