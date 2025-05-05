Taiwan Rattled by 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Monday, according to the island's weather administration. While no immediate damage was reported, the quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei.

Situated approximately 30 kilometers offshore with a depth of 6.6 kilometers, the quake underscored the island's vulnerability to seismic activity. Taiwan is located near the junction of two tectonic plates, making it prone to such natural phenomena.

Past earthquakes have had devastating impacts on Taiwan. In 2016, a quake in the south claimed over 100 lives, while a 7.3 magnitude earthquake in 1999 killed more than 2,000 people.

(With inputs from agencies.)