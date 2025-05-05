Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges ANRF to Help Medical Colleges Set Up Research Parks

In a significant push to reimagine India’s scientific landscape, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, chaired a high-level review meeting of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on Monday. The focus was clear: catalyzing a bold new era of science-driven development through next-generation technologies, deep-tech startups, and cutting-edge research infrastructure.

A New Chapter: Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)

Central to the discussions was the evolving role of the recently constituted Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). The foundation, envisioned as a game-changer in India’s innovation ecosystem, is set to bridge the gap between academia, industry, and government to unlock scientific discoveries and their commercial applications. Dr. Jitendra Singh engaged in detailed deliberations with Prof. Abhay Karandikar, the newly appointed CEO of ANRF, along with senior officials including Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman.

Dr. Kalyanaraman presented a dynamic vision for ANRF, outlining ambitious funding strategies, strategic missions inspired by globally renowned institutions like the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and DARPA, and a roadmap for aligning scientific research with national development goals.

Launch of the “Small Business Deep Tech Innovation” Programme

Among the first major initiatives to be launched under the ANRF is the “Small Business Deep Tech Innovation” programme. Aimed at empowering startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), this initiative seeks to help these entities scale breakthrough technologies for real-world applications. It will offer funding, mentoring, and access to R&D infrastructure, creating a fertile ground for indigenous innovation.

This program also aligns with the government’s broader push for “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), particularly in critical areas such as defense technology, space systems, and biomedical engineering.

Building India’s “Cloud of Research and Innovation Infrastructure”

One of the standout proposals discussed during the meeting was the development of a “Cloud of Research and Innovation Infrastructure.” This digital platform will aggregate underutilized scientific instruments and laboratory facilities across the country, making them accessible to startups, academic institutions, and researchers.

Such democratization of scientific resources is expected to dramatically reduce entry barriers for smaller entities and regional institutions that often lack the budget for high-end lab equipment. This initiative promises to level the playing field and stimulate innovation beyond India’s elite research centers.

Flagship Initiative: “AI-for-Science”

Taking center stage in the meeting was ANRF’s flagship “AI-for-Science” initiative. This program aims to integrate artificial intelligence with core scientific disciplines such as physics, chemistry, and biology. By using machine learning to model complex phenomena and scientific equations, AI will be harnessed to accelerate discovery and improve research outcomes.

Dr. Singh instructed the ANRF team to fast-track select pilot projects under this program to deliver early proof of concept and establish credibility. He emphasized the need for visible outcomes to inspire confidence among researchers and stakeholders.

Vision for Medical Research Parks and Biotech Innovation

In a move to bolster clinical research and local biotechnology entrepreneurship, Dr. Singh encouraged ANRF to collaborate with medical colleges to establish medical research parks. These would serve as hubs for translating clinical insights into commercial medical technologies and therapies, especially in partnership with local biotech firms and healthcare innovators.

This approach reflects a growing recognition of the importance of translational research and industry-academia convergence in addressing India’s healthcare challenges.

Call for an Indigenous “India AI Open Stack”

A major visionary push from the Minister was the call to develop an “India AI Open Stack” — an indigenous AI architecture embedded with scientific and engineering models tailored specifically for Indian research needs. This initiative aims to reduce dependence on foreign platforms, improve data sovereignty, and provide Indian researchers with a robust framework for AI-powered science.

Dr. Singh noted that such a foundational framework would not only empower local researchers but also position India as a global frontrunner in the emerging domain of AI-driven science and innovation.

From Lab to Market: Deep Science to Deep Tech

Dr. Singh urged the ANRF leadership to focus on converting academic research into market-ready technologies, emphasizing the transformation of publications and patents into practical applications. He proposed the creation of venture-builder models and partnerships with top-tier industry players to enable smooth commercialization pathways.

This approach is expected to create a vibrant deep-tech entrepreneurial ecosystem anchored in scientific excellence and supported by scalable business models.

Strategic Focus Areas Identified

The review concluded with a clear directive for ANRF to prioritize key sectors of national importance, including:

Climate forecasting and sustainability

Advanced material science

Aerospace technologies

Biochemistry and molecular biology

Pharmaceutical and drug development

Dr. Singh stressed the need for integrated, impact-driven ecosystems that unite research, startups, and industry to deliver outcomes of both national and global relevance.

India’s scientific leadership is now setting the stage for a transformative journey. With ANRF as the engine of innovation and DST providing policy direction, the roadmap for a science-powered, technology-first future is rapidly coming into focus. The coming months are expected to witness the roll-out of several pioneering initiatives, ushering in a new era of innovation-led inclusive development.