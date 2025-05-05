Left Menu

Europe's Scientific Renaissance: Luring Talent Amid U.S. Challenges

The European Union and France have announced a €500 million initiative aimed at attracting scientists to Europe. This move seeks to capitalize on U.S. President Donald Trump's federal funding cuts and his administration's clashes with American universities. French President Macron and European Commission President von der Leyen made the announcement in Paris.

The European Union, in collaboration with France, has unveiled a significant financial initiative worth half a billion euros to attract scientific talent to the continent.

This strategic move aims to take advantage of funding cuts by the Trump administration in the United States and the resulting tensions with top American universities.

French President Emmanuel Macron, joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris, extended an open invitation to researchers globally to join Europe's quest for scientific advancement and freedom.

