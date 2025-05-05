Europe's Scientific Renaissance: Luring Talent Amid U.S. Challenges

The European Union, in collaboration with France, has unveiled a significant financial initiative worth half a billion euros to attract scientific talent to the continent.

This strategic move aims to take advantage of funding cuts by the Trump administration in the United States and the resulting tensions with top American universities.

French President Emmanuel Macron, joined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris, extended an open invitation to researchers globally to join Europe's quest for scientific advancement and freedom.

